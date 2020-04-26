Fresh asparagus springing up in S.C.

South Carolina grown asparagus appears each spring. The best spears are un-withered and have tightly closed tips. Look for green stalks that are 4 to 6 inches long. Stalks should also be at least ½ inch thick with tight, closed tips.

Store fresh asparagus 3-4 days in the refrigerator with the cut ends wrapped in a wet paper towel to maintain quality. Refrigeration storage time may be extended by loosely standing the spears upright (use a glass or vase) in the coldest part of the refrigerator with the cut ends sitting in clean water. Change water as soon as it becomes cloudy. Before preparation, wash spears under running water to remove grit, especially near the tip. Trim away the cut end of the spear until only the tender portion of the stalk remains.

One pound of fresh asparagus will yield approximately 4 half-cup servings. Asparagus is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A, Potassium, and Folate.

Only a brief cooking time is required to achieve a tender crisp texture and bright flavor. Typical preparation methods include blanching, steaming, and stir-frying.