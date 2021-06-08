 Skip to main content
FRENCH OPEN: Tsitsipas beats Medvedev, will face Zverev in semifinals
France Tennis French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Paris.

 AP Photo/Thibault Camus

PARIS — Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev both have been viewed as potential future stars of tennis. Both have come close to Grand Slam titles.

Now the pair of 20-somethings will meet each other for a berth in the French Open final after straight-set quarterfinal victories Tuesday. It will be the youngest matchup in the men's semifinals at Roland Garros since a couple of guys named Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met in 2008.

The No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas reached his fourth major semifinal — and third in a row — by upending No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-5 at Court Philippe Chatrier in the last no-spectator night session of this year's tournament.

"I feel privileged that I'm in that position, and I feel obviously I've put in a lot of daily hard work (that) has been a key element of me being here," Tsitsipas said. "But, you know, my ego tells me I want more."

He escaped two set points held by two-time Slam runner-up Medvedev at 5-4 in the second, but otherwise required only slightly more work than was demanded of 2020 U.S. Open finalist Zverev in his 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory over 46th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

That put No. 6 Zverev in his third career Slam semifinal, first in Paris.

Tsitsipas is a 22-year-old from Greece. Zverev is a 24-year-old from Germany. Both have won Masters 1000 titles on red clay this year. Both have won the season-ending ATP Finals. Both intend to — and, truthfully, are expected to — claim one of the four biggest prizes in their sport.

The quarterfinals on the top half of the men's bracket are Wednesday: Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini, and 13-time champion Nadal vs. Diego Schwartzman.

In the women's quarterfinals Tuesday, No. 31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia each earned her first berth in a major semifinal.

Pavlyuchenkova entered the day with an 0-6 record in Slam quarterfinals but edged her doubles partner Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7. Zidansek got past No. 33 seed Paula Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

