Freeman's 2-run HR in 11th lifts Braves past Red Sox, 8-7
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer to lead off the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7 on Friday night to clinch the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs.

Freeman's homer off Jeffrey Springs (0-2) drove in Ender Inciarte, who started the inning on second base, and bolstered the Braves slugger's case for the NL MVP Award.

Alex Verdugo's sacrifice fly off Shane Greene (1-0) drove in Rafael Devers in the top of the 11th, giving Boston a 7-6 lead.

Kevin Plawecki had three hits, including a tiebreaking single in Boston's two-run 10th. The Braves answered with two runs off Springs, including Dansby Swanson's two-out, run-scoring double to right field that tied it.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the longest homer in the majors this season — 495 feet to the top of the left-field seats — to lead off the game. It was the longest homer at Truist Park, which opened in 2017. Acuña admired his blast before flipping his bat and starting his run around the bases.

After Marcell Ozuna's bases-loaded single in the eighth drove in two runs to give Atlanta a 4-2 lead, the Red Sox pulled even. Two runs scored when Adeiny Hechavarria fielded Rafael Devers' bases-loaded grounder off Mark Melancon, slipped and threw the ball into the Braves dugout for an error. It was Hechavarria's third error in two games.

Devers' pinch-hit, bases-loaded groundout in the seventh gave Boston a 2-1 lead.

Kyle Wright gave up two hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his final warmup for his spot in Atlanta's postseason rotation. Wright issued three consecutive walks in the seventh before Devers' pinch-hit groundout drove in Jackie Bradley Jr. from third base.

Wright retired the first 12 batters he faced. Bradley's homer, which traveled 447 feet over the center-field wall, tied the game to lead off the fifth.

THURSDAY'S GAME: Marlins beat Braves 4-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Pablo López delivered big in a must-win situation, even after a long rain delay gave the right-hander and the Miami Marlins more time to think about what was at stake.

Jon Berti had three hits, including a two-run double, López allowed only two hits in five scoreless innings and the Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Thursday night to boost their playoff hopes.

Miami snapped a four-game losing streak. The Marlins (29-28) are competing for a wild-card spot as they try to reach the playoffs for the first time since winning the World Series in 2003.

The Marlins can control their playoff status when they close the regular season with three game at the New York Yankees. Marlins manager Don Mattingly says every game carries added pressure.

The Braves ended their four-game winning streak and were denied a chance to clinch the NL's No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

