Freeman sits; Braves complete 1st sweep of Nats since 2014

Washington pulled within 3-1 when a run scored on an error by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the fourth. It was 3-2 after Yan Gomes' RBI single in the eighth, but Grant Dayton entered with two runners on and struck out Kyle Schwarber and Victor Robles.

Dave Martinez set a team record by managing in his 411th game with the Nationals, one more than Manny Acta's total from 2007-09. Martinez found out about the milestone when Turner greeted him with a hug. "I said, 'What was that for?' He said, 'You're the longest-tenured manager in the history of the Nationals.' So I said, 'Oh, thanks.' Then I said: 'You know what? Keep playing the way you're playing so I can be here a whole lot longer,'" Martinez recounted with a laugh. He entered Thursday with a 213-197 record, a .520 winning percentage. Acta was 158-252, a .385 winning percentage.