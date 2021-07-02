Freeman lifts Braves over Mets in 9th despite deGrom 14 Ks

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman just wanted another chance after striking out four times.

The reigning NL MVP singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night despite 14 strikeouts by Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

"When you're having the game that I was having, you want another opportunity," Freeman said. "Just a great inning after they scored that run in the top of the ninth. That was a huge win for us."

Dominic Smith homered twice for the Mets, including a tying solo shot off closer Will Smith in the top of the ninth.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as Atlanta scored three times in the first against deGrom, who recovered to throw seven innings and retire his final 18 batters.

"It's a good job by Riley there," deGrom said. "I saw that he took the first two fastballs and swung at the slider, which wasn't great, so it was like maybe if I go off here with a fastball I can get him. He was able to get the bat to the ball. It was a tough one because of that. I didn't make too many mistakes, but the one pitch that gave them the lead there was a pitch where he beat me to that spot."