Freeman homers, drives in 3 as Braves edge Phillies 5-4

The lead didn't survive the inning. Acuña doubled down the first-base line and scored on a double off the right-field wall by Ozzie Albies. Freeman's two-run homer gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead before Zach Eflin recorded an out.

Freeman's homer was his third overall and second in two days.

It was an ominous start to the game for the Phillies, who had not had a pitcher last longer than five innings since Eflin allowed one run in seven innings last Sunday against Atlanta.

"Distance is important," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said before the game. "We need distance from our starters so we do not wear down our bullpen."

After giving up the two-run single to Gregorius, Anderson struck out Jean Segura and Andrew Knapp to start a string of 13 consecutive outs before McCutchen's tying homer to left field with two outs in the fifth.

Eflin posted four consecutive scoreless innings before Dansby Swanson's double in the sixth drove in Marcell Ozuna, who singled, for a 4-all tie.

Eflin gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Trainer's room