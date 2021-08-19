Freeman hits for 2nd career cycle, Braves sweep Marlins

MIAMI — Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle for the second time and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 11-9 Wednesday night.

The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth.

Freeman became the first Braves player to hit for the cycle twice after also accomplishing the feat against Cincinnati June 15, 2016, according to Atlanta. It is the seventh cycle in franchise history. He went 9 for 13 in the three-game series sweep against Miami.

"To get four hits in a game is just amazing in itself," Freeman said. "These are the nights that everything comes together. It's one of those memories that I'll be able to tell grandkids and hopefully great grandkids that I was able to do something — that's very, very rare — multiple times. It makes me speechless."

Winning pitcher Charlie Morton kept the Marlins hitless until Isan Díaz's one-out single to center in the fifth and worked six innings of two-run ball. Morton (12-4) allowed three hits, struck out nine, walked one and hit a batter.

The NL East-leading Braves have won six straight and 13 of 15 while sweeping their last three road series.