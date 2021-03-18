Freelancer wants to fit in

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have spent most of my working life doing freelance projects with small businesses. Recently, I have been working with a big corporation, and I have been having difficulties. On one hand, they like my creative ideas and vision a lot. But I haven't figured out their processes yet, and I always seem to be late. I'm noticing that they are getting frustrated with the way that I work. This is tough because I have been able to help them with work that has been extremely helpful to them. Yet I sense that they are tired of needing to consider my approach. How can I fall in line with their ways and remain a fresh team member? -- Teamwork

DEAR TEAMWORK: Talk to your supervisor and express your concerns. Ask for advice on how to best meld with their systems while keeping your edge. Be upfront about how much you enjoy working with them and how you believe that your unique approach has been helpful to them, but you also recognize that your way may be wearing some people down. Ask for feedback and input.

To the best of your ability, present your ideas within their timeframe so that there is no reason for compromise on either side.