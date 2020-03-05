Freelancer concerned about missing check

DEAR HARRIETTE: I worked with one company for several years on a freelance basis. I recently completed my last job with them, as I took another job. I thought we parted on good terms, but I question it now because I have not received my last check.

In the past, the company always paid on time. Now that I am no longer working for the company, it has missed a pay period. How should I handle this? I don't want to burn any bridges, and I definitely need the money I am owed. What should I do? -- One More Check

DEAR ONE MORE CHECK: Stay positive and assume that the company made a mistake in payroll. Contact the person who handles payment and -- pleasantly -- ask about the status of your compensation. Ask if you need to resubmit the paperwork and when you can expect to receive payment. If you do not hear back, or if the response is unsatisfactory, reach out to your direct contact to ask for support in getting your invoice paid. Continue to be pleasant.