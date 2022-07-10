Free double feature, panel discussion planned for Orangeburg native's films

The Nickelodeon Theater in Columbia, South Carolina will host two screenings of documentary films by Orangeburg native Emily Harrold on Wednesday July 13, 2022.

Emily Harrold is a documentary filmmaker from Orangeburg. Her films have screened at festivals including the Tribeca Film Festival, DOC NYC and the Telluride Film Festival. Her feature documentary directing debut, "While I Breathe, I Hope," about politician Bakari Sellers, won the documentary Audience Award at the 2018 New Orleans Film Festival, premiered on WorldChannel's AfroPop series in 2019, and won a 2020 Southeast Region Emmy.

The first screening will be of Harrold’s current work-in-progress documentary, "In the Bubble with Jaime," which follows the 2020 Senate run of Democrat Jaime Harrison who challenged Lindsey Graham. This screening is presented by the Southern Documentary Fund as a part of their Fresh Docs series in which Southern filmmakers screen in-progress films for community feedback. The 40-minute screening will be followed by a feedback session from the audience led by Southern Doc Fund Program Manager Christopher Everett.

The second part of the evening will feature a screening of Harrold’s 54 minute "Meltdown in Dixie," which follows the battle over a Confederate flag flying outside an ice cream shop in Orangeburg. The film premiered in 2021 and has won numerous awards including a 2022 duPont Columbia Finalist designation and a 2022 Silver Telly Award. This screening is part of the Center for Creative Partnership’s Engage, Empower, Transform film series that is bringing "Meltdown in Dixie" to 15 counties across South Carolina. The series is funded by SC Humanities and The Joanna Foundation. Following the screening there will be a panel discussion moderated by Professor Larry Watson that will feature filmmaker Emily Harrold, State Rep. Justin Bamberg, and other to be determined panelists.

This double feature marks the Nickelodeon’s first community partnership since relaunching in 2022.

“I am really honored to have The Nick host an evening of screenings of two of my films,” says filmmaker Emily Harrold. “As a high school student, I volunteered at The Nick and had one of my first films play in an early edition of Indie Grits. It is great to return with my current work, and I look forward to hearing feedback from the community.”

“At The Nick we measure success through the range and depth of the community partnerships we are able to promote and sustain. Not only is it part of our mission to be a center for critical dialogue, we want to make it a priority to share new and innovative works and that is why this evening of cinema is so exciting. I am thrilled to work with this team and hope everyone will come out and support these works,” says The Nickelodeon’s Executive Director Sumner Bender.

Both screenings are free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first screening will begin at 5:30 p.m.. The second screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. RSVP is required for the first screening at www.eventbrite.com/e/fresh-docs-in-the-bubble-with-jaime-tickets-375368516337. The second screening does not require RSVP.