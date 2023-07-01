Woof woof! Hey there, I'm Freckles, the playful and fun-loving female dog who's always up for a good time! Let... View on PetFinder
Freckles
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 33-year-old Bowman man is guilty of impregnating a 12-year-old.
A 63-year-old Santee man is accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old Elloree man on Tuesday afternoon.
A rabid fox was found in the Orangeburg area, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
ST. MATTHEWS – An Orangeburg-based seed production company announced Tuesday it is expanding its services in Calhoun County.
Orangeburg and surrounding areas face a slight risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.