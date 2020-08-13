Frazier leads Yankees over Braves 6-3

D’Arnaud singled in a run against Jonathan Holder in the ninth. Zack Britton then walked Freeman to bring the tying run to the plate before retiring Ozuna and Adam Duvall, earning his seventh save in seven chances.

PUT ME IN, COACH

Frazier finished a triple short of the cycle, adding a single and double in his second and third at-bats.

Once a top prospect, the sometimes enigmatic 25-year-old has struggled to find playing time since being acquired in a July 2016 trade. He was recalled Tuesday when Giancarlo Stanton landed on the injured list with a strained hamstring.

HOME COOKING

The Yankees are 23-0-3 in their last 26 series at home. According to STATS, it is the longest undefeated streak in franchise history, eclipsing their previous best achieved in 1997-98 and 1937.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuña Jr (sore left wrist) sat for the second straight night. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year was a late scratch prior to Tuesday’s series opener and was evaluated further Wednesday, revealing inflammation in his wrist. The 22-year-old will miss the weekend series in Miami and will be reevaluated on Monday.