Frank Martin’s Gamecocks will feature many new faces this season

COLUMBIA — Frank Martin has never preferred to update his team one press release at a time. If someone leaves or someone enters, he likes to wait until everything’s done before he says anything.

With the transfer portal still bursting, moves could still happen. But South Carolina’s men's basketball roster appears set for next season.

Eight players are gone, eight have arrived, and there was an assistant coach change, so the Gamecocks will look much different.

“I’m excited for what we can put together,” Martin said in April. “I think I’m going to bet on myself that I’ll figure this one out.”

Martin is entering his 10th season after the self-described worst year of his 29-year head-coaching career. Racked by COVID-19 to himself and his roster, the Gamecocks stumbled to a 6-15 season that had Martin’s future in question.

He was given a contract extension after a strange sequence of events, but once it was in place, all focus turned to his next season. Yes, it will be an unfamiliar team, but unfamiliar doesn’t mean “bad” or “rebuilding” or any of the other terms used to describe a squad that doesn’t have a lot of proven talent.