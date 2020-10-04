foster brf

 Skip to main content
NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana Gov. Murphy J. “Mike” Foster Jr., a folksy millionaire businessman who pushed major changes in education policy and lawsuit rules through an increasingly conservative state Legislature in the 1990s, died Sunday. He was 90.

Marsanne Goolsby, who was Foster’s press secretary when he was governor, said that Foster died Sunday at his home in Franklin, surrounded by relatives.

Foster had entered hospice care recently, with Goolsby saying he had a variety of age-related illnesses. Family members will announce funeral details later.

