Former Clemson coach Adair dies

Clemson learned on Wednesday of the passing of former men's soccer coach Trevor Adair at age 59.

Adair, a native of Northern Ireland, led the Clemson program for 14 seasons from 1995 to 2008, and is the second-winningest coach behind Dr. I. M. Ibrahim with a 174-91-26 record while leading the Tigers.

While at Clemson, Adair led the Tigers to the 2005 College Cup, ultimately guiding the Tigers to a No. 3 ranking in the final poll that season. During his tenure, Adair coached the Tigers to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, six trips to the NCAA Quarterfinal round, two ACC Championships, 14 All-America honors and 47 All-ACC selections.

Adair started his head coaching career at Brown University, compiling a 34-24-5 record between 1991-94. Adair’s coaching career began in 1982 as an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina, a position which he held for nine seasons. Most recently, Adair served as an assistant coach at Old Dominion University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0