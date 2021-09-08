Former bully tries to make nice

DEAR HARRIETTE: A girl who used to go out of her way to be rude to me is now trying to be my friend on social media. I've never been one to hold a grudge, but I do remember how awful she used to make me feel for no reason at all. Do you think she may have ulterior motives by trying to befriend me all these years later? Could it be guilt? -- Friends With Old Bully

DEAR FRIENDS WITH OLD BULLY: You do not have to befriend this woman. At the same time, you can take a look at her social media posts to get a sense of what type of person she has become. What are her posts like? Is she kind and thoughtful? What is her online persona like? Get a sense of who she is and how she interacts with people before you make a decision.