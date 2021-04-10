For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

That doesn't mean Schauffele and Matsuyama can't talk on the course.

They were paired in the third round on Saturday and Schauffele — whose grandparents lived in Japan — knows a little bit of the language.

"I know a little bit of Japanese," Schauffele said. "I threw my few words in here and there. Just some proper words. Some bad ones, too."

He can practice his Japanese a little more on Sunday as well. Schauffele and Matsuyama are the final group at the Masters, going off at 2:40 p.m.

"It was really enjoyable playing with Xander today," Matsuyama said. "We didn't get a chance to talk a lot, but when we did, we exchanged some good Japanese jokes and had a good laugh."

Horschel's slide

Billy Horschel went into the water on the 13th hole at the Masters on Saturday.

He also went onto his backside.

Horschel took a slip-and-slide trip to blooper-reel immortality in the third round at Augusta National, after playing his second shot on the par-5 13th into the water — a tributary of Rae's Creek.