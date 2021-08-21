For some it is easy, for most difficult

Dr. Thomas Fuller, who was an English physician and author, wrote, "All things are difficult before they are easy."

That certainly applies to bridge. When you first learn the game, everything seems difficult. But as you become more knowledgeable, some deals become easy that would have been a nightmare when you were younger.

That applies in today's deal, which occurred during last year's Canadian Championships, played online, of course. The initial report was by Keith Balcombe.

How did the defenders defeat four hearts?

Note South's jump advance of three hearts. Two hearts would have promised no points at all -- one must take out partner's takeout double (unless long and strong in the opener's suit).

Naturally, Kamel Fergani (West) led the spade ace. Under that, Zygmunt Marcinski (East) signaled with the two. Since the defenders were using upside-down signals, this was encouraging.

West now cashed the diamond ace. Which card did East play?

He followed suit with the 10. This served two purposes: Since it was high, it was discouraging. But much more importantly, it was a suit-preference signal for the other two side suits. East was stressing that he had a useful card in spades.