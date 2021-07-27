For Hall-bound Jimmy Johnson, Cowboys' Honor Ring can wait

Even so, Johnson's not a member of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor. He laughed recently when asked about that slight.

"The media is more concerned about this than I am," he said. "Jerry has told me numerous times he was going to put me in the Ring of Honor. Whenever he's in a good mood and he feels like it, he can do it."

Johnson and Jones were teammates at the University of Arkansas. They had been long-time friends when Jones hired Johnson in 1989 to replace Tom Landry, the only coach the Cowboys had ever had.

Johnson was coming off a 34-2 three-season run at the University of Miami that included the 1987 national championship. But in Dallas he took over a team that had gone 3-13 in Landry's final season, and there was worse to come.

Johnson's first NFL game was a 28-0 loss to New Orleans.

"The next week, we have a walk-through on Friday, and Jimmy calls the team together," recalled Troy Aikman, then a rookie quarterback. "Jimmy hadn't lost many games, and we had gotten steamrolled, so he's perturbed. He says, 'Let me tell you guys something: This losing (stuff), that's over with.'"

Aikman chuckled.

"We're 0-1, and little did he know, it wasn't close to being over with."