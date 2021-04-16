For babies, back is best

Dear Doctor: Our daughter is 5 months old, and we always put her to sleep on her back. Lately, when we check on her, she's on her stomach. Should we be keeping an eye out and positioning her on her back again when that happens?

Dear Reader: First, congratulations on your daughter hitting an important developmental milestone! Rolling over, which typically occurs anywhere from the ages of 4 to 6 months, is an important part of a baby's development. It's one of the first steps on the journey to your baby becoming mobile. Your daughter is gaining in both muscle strength and coordination; that gentle rocking from side to side that you have noticed has now become forceful enough that she is able to flip herself over.

It's true that since 1994, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recommended that parents put babies to sleep on their backs. This is to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), the unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby, often during sleep.