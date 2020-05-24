Food safety for grilling

As you head outdoors to grill your food this Memorial Day, remember that the most important safety considerations to prevent foodborne illnesses are to keep foods at proper temperatures, avoid cross-contamination, cook foods thoroughly and wash hands and surfaces often. Consider these important food safety tips for outdoor cookouts:

• If you will be barbecuing away from your home, use an insulated cooler with sufficient ice or ice packs to keep the food at 40 °F or cooler. Place raw meat packages in plastic bags and pack separately from canned drinks and ready-to-eat foods to prevent cross-contamination.

• Be sure there are plenty of clean utensils and platters for separately handling the raw foods and the cooked foods. Pack clean, soapy cloths or wet towelettes for cleaning surfaces and hands.

• Use long-handled tongs to place or turn meat on the grill to avoid the loss of juices that keep meat moist and tender, but also to avoid pushing bacteria from the surface to the inside of the meat. Use clean tongs to handle cooked meat.