Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves alternate site

ATLANTA — Max Fried retired Tampa Bay's first 14 batters and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as the Atlanta Braves beat the Rays 2-1 on Thursday night.
Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single in Atlanta's two-run second inning.
Fried (1-0) struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander improved to 4-0 in four interleague starts.
Luke Jackson, and Shane Greene combined for four outs before Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his second save.
Left fielder Adam Duvall made a diving catch on the warning track of José Martinez's drive off Melancon to open the ninth. Brandon Lowe singled before pinch-runner Kevin Kiermaier was caught stealing without a slide on Tyler Flowers' throw to second base. Melancon struck out Hunter Renfroe to end it.
The 26-year-old Fried struck out the side in the first to set the pace for his dominant start.
Ryan Yarbrough (0-1) allowed two runs on only two hits with three walks in 6 1/3 innings.
The Braves won two home games over the Rays after losing two in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Fried was perfect before Mike Brosseau hit a single up the middle with two outs in the fifth. Fried picked Brosseau off first base to end the inning.
Following Willy Adames' two-out double off Fried in the seventh, pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi hit Jackson's first pitch to right field for a run-scoring single.
Swanson's second-inning single drove in Marcell Ozuna, who singled and moved to second when Duvall was hit by a pitch. Ozuna scored with a head-first slide as he avoided Mike Zunino's tag at the plate by reaching his hand to the plate.
Austin Riley's sacrifice fly drove in Duvall.
TRAILING AGAIN
The Braves' two early runs placed Tampa Bay in a familiar position. The Rays have trailed in five straight games and six of their first seven.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who cleared waivers after being designated for assignment on Tuesday, will work on regaining his strength at the team's alternate site at Triple-A Gwinnett. Foltynewicz showed a disturbing drop in velocity this season. "I hope if he's not hurting or whatever he can get his stuff back," said manager Brian Snitker. No team claimed Foltynewicz, whose 2020 contract for $6,425,000 included $2,379,630 for the remainder of the season.
Rays: Choi said through a translator "I feel great" before the game as he missed his second straight start after leaving Tuesday night's game with a sore right shoulder. ... LHP Colin Poche had his second Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Wednesday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.
UP NEXT
Rays: LHP Blake Snell is expected to be limited to no more than four innings as he makes his first start of the season in Friday night's opening game of a three-game series at Baltimore. Meadows joined the team's alternate site at Port Charlotte group on Saturday after a three-week absence following a positive test for the coronavirus. Snell said Thursday he expects to pitch "three-plus (innings) for sure."
Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb will try again for his first win when Atlanta opens a four-game home series against the New York Mets.
Foltynewicz clears waivers
ATLANTA — Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Atlanta Braves' alternate training site.
No team chose to take on the $2.13 million remaining in Foltnewicz's 2020 contract. He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night.
The 28-year-old Foltynewicz allowed six runs, three homers and four walks in 3 1/3 innings in the loss.
He now will have a chance to regain his strength and velocity at the Triple-A Gwinnett alternate site. The Braves hope he can turn it around the way he did after he was demoted to Gwinnett last year.
"Good for him to be able to go there and see if he can get himself going again," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday.
"With everybody needing pitching, I didn't know if somebody would come in and take a chance with him. Remembering how he has thrown in the past, I figured somebody would take a crack at him."
Snitker said the Braves can use "as many guys as we can have in the system."
Foltynewicz was an All-Star in 2018, but since then has endured some ups and downs. He spent almost two months in the minors last year before returning to post a 6-1 record and 2.65 ERA over his last 10 appearances with Atlanta.
He allowed only three hits over seven innings in a 3-0 Game 2 win over St. Louis in the NL Division Series. The right-hander then had a meltdown in Game 5, when he recorded only one out and allowed six earned runs in the decisive 13-1 loss.
Freeman powers Braves to 7-4 win Wednesday
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman was fearing for his life not that long ago.
Never would've known it the way he played in the Braves' home opener.
Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading Atlanta to a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
"He's a special guy," manager Brian Snitker said.
Freeman was stricken with the coronavirus early in workouts for the shortened season — a frightening ordeal that led him to pray for his life when his temperature climbed to 104.5 degrees.
Amazingly, with only about a week to prepare after recovering from the virus, he came through with the sort of performance that has made him one of the game's most feared hitters.
"I feel pretty good," Freeman said. "Every day, I get better. I'm probably at 95, 96, 97%."
This certainly felt a lot better than his showing on Tuesday, when he served as the designated hitter at Tampa Bay. Freeman struck out four times and left seven runners stranded in a 5-2 loss.
"I'm not sure I'm cut out to be a DH," Freeman quipped. "But that's the beauty of this game. You can come back today and switch it up a little bit."
He hit his first homer of the season in the third, a two-run shot into the empty seats in right field. On his way to the dugout, Freeman pointed toward a luxury box where Hall of Famer Hank Aaron was watching the game.
The Braves snapped Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak as the teams met again after playing in St. Petersburg the two previous nights.
Tampa Bay scrapped out an unearned run off Mike Soroka in the fifth and pulled ahead for the first time in the sixth, doing the bulk of the damage after Darren O'Day (1-0) took over for the Atlanta starter. With two outs, Kevin Kiermaier drove in the tying run and Hunter Renfroe followed with a two-run single that put the Ray ahead 4-2.
But the Tampa Bay bullpen couldn't hold the lead for Charlie Morton, who gave up six hits, walked one and struck out seven in a much-improved performance from opening day.
Andrew Kittredge gave up back-to-back doubles, retiring only one hitter before giving way to Oliver Drake (0-1). The funky right-hander had a chance to escape with the lead intact, but shortstop Willy Adames, cutting across the infield, bobbled a high chopper by Ozzie Albies that was ruled an infield hit.
"Those kind of games, they're going to happen," said Adames, who was charged with a throwing error in the seventh that led to another Atlanta run. "We're going to have to try to cut it out and don't let it happen a lot. This is a short season. We can't be making those mistakes."
Freeman followed with his fourth hit of the night, lining an RBI single to right-center. Albies was thrown out at third to end the inning, but Ender Inciarte had already crossed the plate with the go-ahead run.
Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for the save in his season debut.
The Rays denied Freeman another RBI in the first after he launched a drive to deep right that sailed beyond the glove of Renfroe and bounced off the wall.
Kiermaier, racing over from center to back up on the play, was in perfect position to catch the ricochet. He wheeled and threw to second baseman Brandon Lowe, who zipped another throw home that just was just in time to get Ronald Acuña Jr. as he attempted to elude the tag with a head-first slide.
