Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves alternate site

No team chose to take on the $2.13 million remaining in Foltnewicz's 2020 contract. He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Foltynewicz allowed six runs, three homers and four walks in 3 1/3 innings in the loss.

He now will have a chance to regain his strength and velocity at the Triple-A Gwinnett alternate site. The Braves hope he can turn it around the way he did after he was demoted to Gwinnett last year.

"Good for him to be able to go there and see if he can get himself going again," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday.

"With everybody needing pitching, I didn't know if somebody would come in and take a chance with him. Remembering how he has thrown in the past, I figured somebody would take a crack at him."

Snitker said the Braves can use "as many guys as we can have in the system."