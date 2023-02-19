When faced with oppression, prejudice and threats against life and welfare, the African American community has always found ways to fight back, to resist those who would enslave or harm them.

This has been true from those who sang or jumped ship during the trans-Atlantic slave trade to more recent days when Black citizens have risen up in protest against police brutality.

Those resistors, and the moments that incited Black people to resist are the theme and focus of the 2023 Black History Month. Organizers encourage people of all ages to look at the ways Black people have advocated for dignity, self-determination and a safe life, the ways they have organized for a more just and fair democratic society.

Resistance takes many forms, from such simple acts as singing or writing to more organized actions such as sit-ins, boycotts, strikes and walk-outs. Resistance has been performed by millions of unknown people as well as such leaders as Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, Rosa Parks, Paul Robeson and Malcolm X.

The Association for the Study of African Life and History lists several places and groups of people who have led the way in resisting unfair systems, structures and acts of oppression.

Black faith institutions : These are spaces that inspire people to resist, provide space for organizers to meet and offer sanctuary when people were in danger.

: These are spaces that inspire people to resist, provide space for organizers to meet and offer sanctuary when people were in danger. Black media : Newspapers, radio shows and podcasts raise awareness and help inform those who were resisting systemic racism.

: Newspapers, radio shows and podcasts raise awareness and help inform those who were resisting systemic racism. Cultural centers : These organizations help encourage the intellectual development of communities and collect and preserve Black history. They include libraries, social clubs, cultural clubs and literary clubs.

: These organizations help encourage the intellectual development of communities and collect and preserve Black history. They include libraries, social clubs, cultural clubs and literary clubs. Black medical professionals : In a field where research often ignores Black health needs and experimented on Black bodies, Black medical professionals established hospitals, medical schools and clinics.

: In a field where research often ignores Black health needs and experimented on Black bodies, Black medical professionals established hospitals, medical schools and clinics. Economic and financial independence businesses : Recognizing the importance of economic power, these organizations helped to keep money within the Black community and to encourage Black ownership of businesses.

: Recognizing the importance of economic power, these organizations helped to keep money within the Black community and to encourage Black ownership of businesses. Labor Unions : Black people formed labor unions specifically to address their needs within the various trades and occupations.

: Black people formed labor unions specifically to address their needs within the various trades and occupations. Education : Whether founding Historically Black Colleges and Universities or working within elementary and secondary schools, educators worked to bring equal access to all people and resist the myth that Black people were intellectually inferior.

: Whether founding Historically Black Colleges and Universities or working within elementary and secondary schools, educators worked to bring equal access to all people and resist the myth that Black people were intellectually inferior. Musicians and other artists : Music inspires resistance and expresses emotions and stories. African American spirituals, gospel, folk music, hip-hop and rap all played important roles in resistance. Writers, playwrights, photographers, painters and other visual artists have led as the Black Arts Movement, the Harlem Renaissance and the Chicago Black Renaissance. They counter stereotypes, provide space for people to express love and joy and help people imagine a world where Black people are full and equal participants.

: Music inspires resistance and expresses emotions and stories. African American spirituals, gospel, folk music, hip-hop and rap all played important roles in resistance. Writers, playwrights, photographers, painters and other visual artists have led as the Black Arts Movement, the Harlem Renaissance and the Chicago Black Renaissance. They counter stereotypes, provide space for people to express love and joy and help people imagine a world where Black people are full and equal participants. Sports: Athletes help advocate for the needs of the Black community and to break down barriers separating people.

This month, educators will focus on all the ways that resistance has changed our society and the heroes who have led the way.