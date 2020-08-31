Flurry of MLB trades at deadline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO (AP) — San Diego acted boldly once again. Miami actually strengthened its roster. Mike Clevinger, Starling Marte, Archie Bradley and Todd Frazier were on the move. Lance Lynn and Dylan Bundy stayed put.

Baseball's pandemic-delayed trade deadline was quite a day.

The contending Padres got Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with Cleveland, bolstering their rotation Monday in a rare deadline deal between contenders. The surprising Marlins reeled in the dynamic Marte for their outfield. There was a lot of talk about pitchers Lynn and Bundy, but Lynn stayed in Texas and the Angels held onto Bundy.

Shooting for its first playoff appearance since 2006, San Diego acquired Clevinger in its fifth big trade since Saturday. The cost was a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges, adding to the Indians' depth for their pursuit of the AL Central title.

The Padres also made a smaller deal right at the deadline, picking up reliever Taylor Williams from Seattle for a player to be named.

Miami is normally a seller at the deadline. But the Marlins are in the postseason mix with a .500 record after dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, and help is on the way.