Five ways to reduce your Alzheimer’s risk

• Reactivity to triggers of Alzheimer’s disease

• Early stages of neurodegenerative processes

If you or a loved one are interested in preventing the development of Alzheimer’s, are exhibiting early signs of it, or have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another neurological disorder, speak with your healthcare provider about this innovative clinical test.

4. Get adequate sleep – Even the healthiest and youngest of us have impaired focus from a lack of restful sleep. It becomes even more critical for those at risk of Alzheimer’s. Sleep rejuvenates and repairs our body and brain. We can usually recover from one bad night of sleep. But if one continues to function on lower-than-recommended amounts of sleep, appropriate for their age and individual needs, the brain will not be able to function at its highest capacity and can suffer long-term effects. However, too much sleep has also revealed a negative impact on memory and brain function. Learn what is right for you. As with all diseases, an adequate amount of sleep is key to prevention and healing. Our bodies need sleep for optimal health and rejuvenation.