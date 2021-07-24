Five homers help Braves power past Phillies, 15-3

Albies hit a three-run homer off Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos in the eighth. Two hitters later, Riley crushed a two-run shot off a 68 mph pitch by position player Ronald Torreyes that landed in the second deck restaurant in left-center. Peterson hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Torreyes.

The Phillies' best chance to get back in the game was squandered in the fourth. Atlanta starter Drew Smyly walked the bases loaded with nobody out but forced Didi Gregorius to ground back to the mound into a 1-2-3 double play and pinch-hitter Travis Jankowski then flied out to left.

Smyly left the game after the inning with what Atlanta described as left knee pain. Josh Tomlin (4-0) picked up the win in relief.

Philadelphia has lost four of its last five games and is hitting just .102 (5 for 49) with runners in scoring position during that stretch after an 0-for-10 performance on Saturday.

Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Phillies.

Trade talk

In a meeting with reporters Saturday to announce the signing of first-round draft pick Andrew Painter, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated that the club is looking to make a move before next Friday's trade deadline.