Fitness trackers provide conclusions

Dear Doctor: I had a bad case of COVID-19 last spring. It took a while, but I'm mostly OK now. The only thing is, the numbers on my Fitbit aren't as good as they used to be, especially my heart rate. Is that because of COVID? How long until I'm back to normal?

Dear Reader: It didn't take long for fitness trackers to evolve from their original purpose. They began as mechanical devices designed to collect basic information, like the number of steps taken and distance traveled throughout the day. Thanks to advances in tech, they quickly progressed to electronic data-collection systems. Depending on the specific device you're using, a fitness tracker can keep tabs on variables like distance, speed, direction and duration of movement, and even changes in elevation of the terrain. Through skin contact with an array of sensors, these devices can deliver information about a person's heart rate while they're active and while they're at rest, and specifics about their heart rhythms. Some are even equipped with sensors and software that the manufacturers say can flag potential heart issues.