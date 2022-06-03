Fishing for red herrings

William Shakespeare made mention in "Twelfth Night" of "A plague o' these pickle herring!" On some deals there are cards, usually honors, that tempt declarer into a losing line of play. If only the honor were a low card, the contract would present no difficulty. Today's deal is an example.
After North, via a transfer bid, showed a game raise with five hearts, South selected four hearts. He knew of an eight-card fit, and more importantly, the potential blockage in the heart suit threatened to kill three no-trump. Here, though, three no-trump is laydown, and four hearts needs careful handling. You can't bid every deal perfectly without seeing all of the cards.
West, with an unappealing lead, selected a trump. Declarer won in hand, played a diamond to dummy's ace and finessed the club queen. West won with the king and played a second heart. Declarer continued with the king and another diamond, but East won and led a third round of hearts: down one.
The club queen was a black-colored red herring! If declarer wins trick one, cashes the club ace and continues with the club queen, he cannot go down. West wins and leads a trump, but declarer crosses to dummy with a diamond to the ace and ruffs the club seven in hand. South takes one spade, five hearts, two diamonds, one club and the critical club ruff.
People are also reading…
If a ruff can be taken in the short-trump hand, even if that is the declarer's, it is almost certain to be the right play.