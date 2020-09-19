First the story, then the postmortem

Some pairs love postmortems. First, what happened at one table in a Bridge Base Online duplicate; then, what should have happened.

After the given auction, West led the heart ace, cashed the diamond ace and played the diamond five to partner's king, declarer playing the seven and the queen. East shifted to a low club. West took that trick and cashed the club ace, so the contract went down two. What are your thoughts?

Right -- there were numerous errors. First, East should have raised one heart to four hearts. South might have passed, but probably would have bid four spades. Then surely West would have gone higher. Also, West's three-heart rebid was far too cautious. He should have raised to game.

In the duplicate, no East-West pair reached six hearts, which just needed the club finesse to work. Usually the rule for a slam on a finesse is to bid it when the finesse is working but to stay out when the finesse is losing! Here, though, given South's bid, the finesse was a favorite. Six tables played in four hearts, and eight in five hearts. No one sacrificed in five spades -- was that good judgment?

Yes, it was. Five spades doubled can cost 800 for down four! After the heart ace, diamond ace and diamond to the king, East gives West a diamond ruff. Then West exits with his remaining trump and awaits three club tricks. Even more fun is to start with three rounds of diamonds. West continues with a low heart. East wins with his jack and shifts to the club queen!

