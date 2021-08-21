First-place Braves win 8th in row, beat skidding Orioles 4-3

After Mountcastle homered in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, Baltimore savored the rare sensation of playing with a lead until the third. Harvey issued a walk and hit a batter before Dansby Swanson doubled in two runs to make it 2-1.

Pederson led off the fourth with a towering shot to center, his fourth home run since being acquired from the Cubs on July 15. Santander and Urias hit successive homers in the bottom half to tie it at 3.

Lopez penned in

Struggling Orioles starter Jorge López has been sent to the bullpen to iron out some of the problems that contributed to his 3-14 record and 6.35 ERA. The decision was made after two starts in which Lopez yielded a combined 11 runs, 13 hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings.

"Just trying something different a little bit," manager Brandon Hyde said. "We're not closing the door on him being in the rotation, but we'd like to see what it looks like coming out of the pen. He's gone through a lot, and this might take some of the pressure off him."