First Choice member scholarship applications due March 5

NORTH CHARLESTON – Select Health of South Carolina, the state’s oldest and largest Medicaid managed care organization and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is offering scholarships to selected, qualified applicants to help them pursue higher education and/or specialized career training. Applications are due by March 5, 2021.

All First Choice members are eligible to apply for the 12th annual First Choice member scholarship program. Select Health offers the First Choice Medicaid health plan to eligible South Carolina residents. The First Choice member scholarship program began in 2010. Applications and complete information about this scholarship program are available at www.selecthealthofsc.com/community/member-scholarship.aspx.

“Helping just one person pursue a college education can uplift an entire family, or even a community,” said Courtnay Thompson, market president at Select Health. “We’re always excited to receive scholarship applications because there are so many First Choice members excelling in school and doing wonderful things in life.”