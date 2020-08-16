First and forward: Orangeburg County education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ellen P. Chaplin

Ellen P. Chaplin became the first and only woman to serve as Orangeburg County’s superintendent of education in 1951. She was a member of the Orangeburg Music Club, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Pilot Club and the South Carolina Association of School Administrators. She was a national committeewoman for the Young Democrats of South Carolina and state secretary for the Young Democrats. Chaplin also was chairwoman of the Orangeburg County Library Board from 1954-1977 and a board member at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Board. In 1981, she authored the book “Facts and Legends of Orangeburg County.”

Marion Wilkinson

Marion Wilkinson was a leader in the African American community in Orangeburg from the early 1900s to the 1950s and was the wife of beloved South Carolina State College President Robert Wilkinson. She was founder of the Sunlight Club, a charitable organization that established a community center. She worked for the American Red Cross and the Tuberculosis Association and was responsible for establishing the first Rosenwald School in South Carolina.

Dr. Anne S. Crook