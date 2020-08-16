First and forward: Orangeburg County education

Ellen P. Chaplin
Ellen P. Chaplin became the first and only woman to serve as Orangeburg County’s superintendent of education in 1951. She was a member of the Orangeburg Music Club, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Pilot Club and the South Carolina Association of School Administrators. She was a national committeewoman for the Young Democrats of South Carolina and state secretary for the Young Democrats. Chaplin also was chairwoman of the Orangeburg County Library Board from 1954-1977 and a board member at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Board. In 1981, she authored the book “Facts and Legends of Orangeburg County.”
Marion Wilkinson
Marion Wilkinson was a leader in the African American community in Orangeburg from the early 1900s to the 1950s and was the wife of beloved South Carolina State College President Robert Wilkinson. She was founder of the Sunlight Club, a charitable organization that established a community center. She worked for the American Red Cross and the Tuberculosis Association and was responsible for establishing the first Rosenwald School in South Carolina.
Dr. Anne S. Crook
Dr. Anne S. Crook in 2001 became the first woman president at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She retired in 2011 after 10 years of major growth on the campus. A Student Life and Community Center was built with a state-of-the-art computer lab and community training rooms among its features. It was OCtech's first new building since 1987, featuring the signature round lobby and the newly enlarged media center. Three years later, OCtech officials cut the ribbon for its Math and Science Building, featuring the 400-seat Roquemore Auditorium and two biology laboratories. OCtech officially opened the doors of the Anne S. Crook Transportation and Logistics Center on May 10, 2010. The center includes classrooms, labs and faculty offices.
Dr. Vermelle J. Johnson
Dr. Vermelle J. Johnson served as executive vice president and provost at South Carolina State University from 1986 to 1992. She was senior vice president of Claflin University from 1995 to 2001, becoming the highest-ranking female administrator in Claflin's history. She was the first woman and the first minority to be elected president of the Chief Academic Officers of the Southern States. She was the principal author of the law which allowed for changing of the name of South Carolina State and other public institutions of higher education from college to university. She is author of a book on the history of Claflin first ladies.
Dr. Barbara Hatton
Dr. Barbara Hatton, who served from 1993-95, is the only female president in South Carolina State University’s history. During her administration, Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium was expanded and the School of Education won reaccreditation.
Alice Carson Tisdale
The first lady of Claflin University from 1995 to 2019, Alice Carson Tisdale was a key player in the university’s unprecedented progress over 25 years of the presidential administration of Dr. Henry N. Tisdale. The honors college at Claflin is named the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College. As director, Tisdale presided over a list of firsts, including the honors college producing its first Truman Scholar.
Julie Nance
Julie Etta Washington Nance was born on the South Carolina State campus, attended elementary school and college there, and married M. Maceo Nance, the man who rose to become the institution’s longest-serving president. After the Orangeburg Massacre in 1968, she and the Nance family worked together to heal the emotional wounds of the college family and “unite the campus.” She was a partner with Nance in a time of unprecedented campus growth with 35 construction and building projects, including the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium.
Mary Dunton
The wife of Claflin's third president, Dr. L.M. Dunton, Mary Dunton developed an art curriculum at Claflin in the 1890s.
Emily Clyburn
The wife of 6th District Congressman and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Dr. Emily England Clyburn was a leading supporter of South Carolina State University, the alma mater of both Clyburns. She established the Emily England Clyburn Honors Scholarship at S.C. State, which honored her with doctorate of humane letters in 2010. Along with the congressman, her philanthropic giving included raising more than $1.7 million since 2005 for the James E. and Emily E. Clyburn Endowment for Archives and History at S.C. State. In 2018, the pedestrian bridge over Chestnut Street leading to the S.C. State campus was named in her honor.
