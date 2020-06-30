First ageist campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Former Vice President Joe Biden has dementia; President Donald Trump is sick. Or at least, so go recent attacks from each side against the other.

In the age of -isms, ageism may be the final frontier. Is it even polite to wonder whether an older person can run the country?

Biden, who will turn 78 in November, would, if elected, be the oldest president in history, edging out the previous record holder, Trump, who was 70 years and 220 days old on his Inauguration Day. It's hard to imagine a president in his 80s, but age alone shouldn't be considered an impediment to peak performance. Plenty of people are enviably productive and mentally sharp well into their 80s and even their 90s.

But it isn't only the voters who seem concerned about the candidates' ages. We're living in a post-parody world when supporters of two technically "elderly" candidates hurl age-related insults at one another while they both occupy the same vintage boat. Trump calls Biden "Sleepy Joe," and allies of the Biden campaign were quick to highlight Trump's cautious descent down a ramp following his commencement address last weekend at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.