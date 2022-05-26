Firing the arrows of desire

All bridge players below the expert level would do well to emulate William Blake, who wrote about using arrows of desire and not ceasing from Mental Fight. Clearly, he wouldn't have balked at counting out a deal when it became necessary. For him, the need to count to 13 would have been but the work of a moment when compared with his goal of trying to build Jerusalem in England's green and pleasant Land.

Today's slam contract is easy to wrap up without any guesswork if you take the right steps.

When North cooperated by control-bidding the heart ace, South used Blackwood and bid six spades.

West led the club 10, East winning with the ace and returning the queen.

Declarer saw that he needed to find the diamond queen to make his slam. Rather than blithely assume it was in the hand of the overcaller, he tried to get a count of the deal. After winning with the club king, South led a heart to the ace and ruffed a heart in his hand. He drew two rounds of trumps ending in the dummy, ruffed another heart, ruffed a club and ruffed dummy's last heart.

Now South had all the evidence that he needed. East was known to have started with two spades, four hearts and six clubs. Ergo, he had only one diamond. Declarer cashed the diamond king, which drew only low cards. Then he tabled his cards with a flourish, saying that he would take the guaranteed diamond finesse through West.

