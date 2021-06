COLUMBIA -- Fireworks with the South Carolina Philharmonic will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Segra Park in Columbia. Fireworks will launch around 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are $10 – children 12 and under are free. People with a valid military ID receive $2 off one ticket.

Conducted by Music Director Morihiko Nakahara, the SC Philharmonic will perform as a full orchestra on the baseball diamond for the first time!

The concert will last one hour. Tickets are on sale now.

