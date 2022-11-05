Tags
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Orangeburg County
A woman was yanked from her car at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, located at 2795 North Road in Orangeburg, according…
Amy H. Chavis, 40, of 125 Wesmoor Road, North, pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.
A Norway man is serving probation after pleading guilty to strong-arm robbery.
A 34-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to S.C. Attorney …
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ivory Gail Hubbard Mack, 60, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Edisto Fork United Meth…
A person was shot in Eutawville on Friday afternoon, according to Eutawville Police Chief Sean Hopkins.
The City of Orangeburg has set trick-or-treat hours in the city for 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has set tr…
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina sheriff said a historically Black university president's statement accusing law enforcement officers of racial pro…
