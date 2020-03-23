Finesse when it cannot cost

In today's deal, South has to be adaptable. West leads the spade queen against three no-trump. How should South plan the play? Also, if some misbidding left South dangling in five diamonds, would that change his line?

In three no-trump, South has seven top tricks: two spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs. The other two winners must come from the diamond suit. If the diamonds are breaking 3-2, all plays work. But what if they are 4-1?

If West has king-fourth, declarer will fail. If East has king-fourth, South will be safe by finessing. However, if declarer takes a first-round finesse and loses to a singleton king, he will perish. South should first cash the diamond ace. If only low cards appear, he crosses to dummy with a club or a heart and plays a diamond toward his honors. Here he makes an overtrick, but he is home even if East has king-fourth of diamonds.

In five diamonds, South should anticipate a loser in each rounded suit. True, if he finds a 3-3 split, he can avoid one loser, but that is against the odds. If South does have two rounded-suit losers, he cannot afford a diamond loser. He must hope that East has king-doubleton or king-third. Declarer wins trick one on the board and takes a diamond finesse. Assuming it wins, he returns to dummy and leads another trump, planning to finesse again.

