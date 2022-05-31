Finding new friend group takes time

DEAR HARRIETTE: I cut off a lot of "friends" who were no good for me and did not have my best interests at heart, but now I'm lonely and bored. I had only a handful of close friends to begin with, but it was draining being friends with them. They would often leave me out of things and make me feel like an outcast. It was definitely time to cut them off.

Now the problem is that I have no one to hang out with. Did I make a mistake by getting rid of all of them at once? I have no idea what's next for my social life, and it makes me very sad. -- Lonely

DEAR LONELY: Be patient and trust that new friends will emerge over time. First, give yourself credit for proactively taking care of yourself by separating from toxic people. That was a smart move on your part.

Now you have to put yourself out there so that you can enjoy life and meet new people. Pay attention to what's going on in your city. Look for current events bulletins online, on the local news and in your local newspaper. Go to those activities and look around. When you notice someone who seems friendly, strike up a conversation with them. Be open to meeting new people.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I would definitely describe myself as an empath. Tragic world news makes me extremely sad, so I've been having a very hard time staying positive lately. Even though it is painful, I understand that I can't just avoid the news. As an educator, it is important that I stay up to date on current events. How do I protect my mental health from depressing news stories while still remaining informed? -- Empath

DEAR EMPATH: A few years ago, I was glued to the news, worrying about what might happen from day to day. Recently, with the mass shootings, that dread has crept up again. For an empath, the weight of the misery of the world is even more impactful. What I did is what I recommend to you. Limit your intake of the news, and be sure to balance it out with positive information. Fill your awake time with cheerful music and other carefully curated positive engagements.

Allow yourself not to know every current event that becomes breaking news. If you miss something, your students will inform you. You can also teach them to pay attention to the news sparingly. As you protect yourself, you protect them.

Additionally, consider adding healing activities to your daily routine, such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing, stretching and running. Take a hot bath at night. Plan specific ways to engage beauty and potential to help balance out the negativity.

