Finding joy in having a friend

Dear Annie : I am a 47-year-old married woman with two teenagers. I have a good marriage, although my husband is a difficult person to live with. He has mild OCD, is moody and has a temper. He is driven at work and, though respected in our community, is never romantic or thoughtful. He would never cheat on me, but he takes me for granted.

I have tried to talk to him, but he refuses to see a therapist. So, I have gone myself. This has been helpful, and, to his credit, with prompting from me - as advised by my therapist -- he has made some positive strides, particularly with his temper.

The problem is that I have secretly developed a crush on a male friend, who is married with kids as well. He and I have been friends via mainly our church for many years, though we also chat at community events. Nothing inappropriate has happened between us, but he often texts me during the workday, or at night, cute links or jokes - nothing inappropriate and usually very humorous, about things we have discussed or topics in which he knows I'm interested. I welcome the attention and look forward to his messages. This has been going on for several years. I believe he has a stable marriage, but his wife has mental health issues, such as depression, agoraphobia and mild alcoholism. I know these weigh on him, though he never discusses it with me. I suspect he enjoys my "company" also as an escape, though he is ultimately devoted to his wife. Still, I sometimes find myself daydreaming, "What if?"