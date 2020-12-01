Finding friends on campus

Dear Annie: This is for "Concerned Mom" whose daughter was having trouble making new friends in college during COVID-19.

The first point of contact for the student is her academic adviser. "Trouble making friends" is a good reason for a visit. Most universities now have "cohort courses" for first-year students with the intended purpose of establishing community among freshmen and transfers. Often, there is a separate such course for each major program.

Colleges also have clubs and other extracurricular organizations -- some of which may still be active during the pandemic. Finally, I've noticed that students often set up group chats on platforms like Snapchat to talk about specific courses. "Concerned Mom's" daughter can make sturdy, lasting friends pretty fast by giving help to another student, or receiving help from another. -- Professor Who Cares

Dear Professor: Thank you for reminding us how often opportunities for connection and friendship are available; we just need to ask. It's amazing to hear how resilient college students have been during this unprecedented time.