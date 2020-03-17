Finding forgiveness

Dear Annie: I have managed to overcome an abusive childhood, and I'd like to share with you how I did it at age 42, which, unfortunately, was 22 years after my abuser, my father, died.

My father had been very abusive but also very loving. As a child, and then as a teenager, this "dual personality" was very hard to deal with.

As an adult, I finally understood that my dad, as a young marine in World War II, had been very badly injured. This injury, apparently, turned his life around -- in an unpleasant direction.

Somewhere in my studies on abusive parents, I read that if you could not meet the offender/parent face-to-face, or if they were not alive, writing a letter to them and airing all your grievances might help the recipient to understand and forgive the behavior.

I did this. In my letter, I said how much I loved him, even through all the abuse, and how I finally understood that his past had probably caused him to have an issue not understood at the time: post-traumatic stress disorder. I emphasized in the letter that I understood how he had attempted to combat his mental situation with alcohol, to an extreme.