Finding flavor in marinades

What do you look forward to when you sit down to a meal?

Are you most concerned with how the food looks or are you busier calculating the quantity of vitamins, fiber and protein?

For 99% of us, the answer is neither! Flavor is what you are looking forward to. You want your tongue to be singing out “Tastes great! Tastes great! Tastes great!”

Flavor puts the joy in eating, and if you’ve been having trouble finding flavor, try a little marinade. A marinade is simply any seasoned liquid which can be used on meat, poultry, fish or vegetables before you cook them.

Marinade can be either cooked or uncooked. It will definitely contain some kind of acidic ingredient – such as wine, vinegar, citrus juice or other fruit juice.

Whatever it is, the purpose is to tenderize the surface of meats, fish and poultry and to encourage the transfer of flavors. Because of the acid, use a ceramic, glass or stainless-steel dish to marinate your food in, never aluminum. It’s all a matter of basic chemistry because aluminum containers tend to pit after prolonged contact with any type of acid.

Many marinades include some olive oil, melted butter or other fat to baste the food as it cooks.