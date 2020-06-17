Finding calm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: My mother and I usually have a very good relationship, but for the few months leading up to quarantine, and during quarantine, we have been getting on each other's nerves. Whenever one of us does something, the other criticizes it. Sometimes I have no idea what to say, and I can't control my anger toward her. When I can't control my anger, that leads to us getting into big arguments.

I realize that I have not been the best daughter at times, but I don't know what to do to make sure that this relationship doesn't fall apart. -- Imperfect Daughter

Dear Imperfect Daughter: Keep doing exactly what you are doing. You're aware of your anger; you're aware that it triggers you; and you even acknowledge that maybe you haven't been the best daughter at times. All of that makes you a great daughter. We can't be perfect all the time and never lose our patience. The goal is to realize our shortcomings and work on them -- exactly what you are doing.