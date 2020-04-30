Finding beauty in aging

Dear Annie: I was very close to my grandmother, and when she died, I felt guilty at times, thinking that I might have been sharp with her. She had always been like a mother, and a friend. I guess I was mad that she was getting older. She never got bad enough that we couldn't have a coherent conversation about how she felt.

She would ask me to sing songs I knew she liked, and she remembered every word. She would recall funny stories about the family that always brought a smile to her face. She was always so mad at herself when she couldn't remember a word, or forgot what she was going to say.

I knew there would be a time when I would lose my buddy as I knew her. She would stare with a vacant look in her eye, and I always wondered where she was. I would always make a joke of it so as to not make her feel embarrassed. She would always make up something to not worry me, but I knew at that moment she wasn't with me.

I took her on walks, and she was in excellent health for 90. And very attractive. I was still sad, though, wondering if she was afraid. She had long ago told me that people don't realize that when you age, no matter how old, you are always the same person inside.