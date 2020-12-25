Find joy this season

Dear Readers: Although this holiday season has looked very different for us due to not being able to travel or see loved ones, let's try and remember the spirit of the season and that this is only temporary. Wishing you all a joyous, albeit unordinary, end to the holidays. Enjoy these holiday-themed poems.

"Santa" (author unknown)

"Two merry blue eyes

"A very little nose

"A long snowy beard

"And cheeks like a rose

"A round, chubby man

"A big, bulging pack

"Hurrah for old Santa

"We're glad he's come back!"

"Five Little Reindeer" (author unknown)

"Five little reindeer playing in the snow

"The first one said, 'Can you see my nose glow?'

"The second one said, 'Listen to me sing!'

"The third one said, 'I can hear the bells ring.'

"The fourth one said, 'Let's eat the pie!'