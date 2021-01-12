Finally, the last straw

Trump kept a low profile through most of it. After rioters had taken up residence inside the Capitol, one mounting the Senate dais and another propping a foot up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, the leader of the so-called free world choked out something about "law and order" and asked his personal militia to stand down.

But first, he cajoled them with his favorite lie: They had been cheated. He did nothing to tell them he had misled them in service of his own ego, which meant they could all go home or to the local pub and comfort each other in the knowledge that they were true patriots.

It was shocking to see, horrifying to watch. The attack on our Congress -- and the five deaths that resulted -- was something we expect to see in other countries, not the United States of America. I commented to my son that I was glad my father was not alive to see it. Members of the Greatest Generation, who grew up during the Depression and fought the Second World War, wouldn't be able to comprehend how we let this happen. Their disappointment might have broken them when war could not.