Finally! Freeman, Braves top Reds 1-0 in 13th to open series

The teams combined for a postseason record 37 Ks — 21 by the Braves.

After a couple of hits in the 13th against Archie Bradley, Freeman drove one into center field off Amir Garrett against a five-man infield with one out to end a game that dragged on for more than 4 1/2 hours.

A four-time All-Star, Freeman produced another big year in a pandemic-shortened season after a battle with COVID-19 in July so severe that he said he prayed: “Please don’t take me.”

In the 13th, he came up in a situation he relishes.

“That's the guy we want up there,” manager Brian Snitker said.

A.J. Minter escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the 13th for the win — the third straight inning the Reds pushed a runner to third but couldn't get him another 90 feet.

While there no denying the historic nature of the first postseason game to be scoreless after 11 innings, it hardly qualified as a masterpiece leading off an unprecedented day of eight playoff games.

With the designated runner at second base no longer in play for postseason games, two teams that rely heavily on the long ball took turns just flailing away at the plate, passing on several opportunities to bunt runners along.