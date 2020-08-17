Filmmaker turns podcaster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

John McAllister of Charlottesville, Virginia, is the executive producer of "Double Dummy," which is a movie primarily about the 2012 World Youth Bridge Championships in Taicang, China.

In what started as an idea to promote the film, McAllister also has a podcast. "The Setting Trick" features 20 interesting interviews, and he recently published his first "Best of" episode.

McAllister was the declarer in today's deal from a Bridge Base Online duplicate. How did he play in four hearts doubled after West led the spade king? What was West's more effective start?

West's one-spade response guaranteed at least a five-card suit. With only four spades, he would have made a negative double. East then made two debatable calls: the two-spade raise and the double. However, surely West should have sacrificed in four spades, which would have gone down only two.

McAllister won with dummy's spade ace and discarded a diamond. He continued with a heart to his king, cashed the two top clubs, ruffed a club on the board and led another trump. East took this trick and played the club queen, but declarer ruffed, cashed the heart queen and played a diamond to dummy's 10. When East won with the queen and led a spade, South ruffed and played the diamond king. McAllister lost only one heart and two diamonds. Plus 790 was a 94.74% board.

West's lethal lead is the diamond nine, covered by the 10, queen and king. Then declarer lacks a key dummy entry and must lose two tricks in each red suit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0