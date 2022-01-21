Fight causes family rift

DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt -- my mom's sister -- has had issues with my stepdad for quite some time now. Their issues are complex, and I've always tried to stay neutral on the situation. I had a long conversation with my stepdad about their issues. After the talk, we both decided that it was time for all of us to sit down and talk about everything together. I let my stepdad do most of the talking. The conversation went sour, and my aunt ended up storming out of the room and saying that I had betrayed her.

My aunt has since blocked me on social media, has demanded I repay her every dime she's spent on me in the past and no longer speaks to me. I can't help but feel guilty. Am I wrong for talking to my stepdad about her? -- In the Middle

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Nobody is in the right here. When you live in the middle of other people's relationship drama, it rubs off on you. Yes, you were wrong to break your aunt's confidence in talking to your stepdad, but, at the same time, it was bound to happen. The adults in this situation should have worked out their issues without pulling you into the loop.

You should apologize to your aunt for betraying her confidence, but that should be enough. Her extreme requirement that you pay her back for her past support sounds like a vindictive swipe that may pass in time. For now, just sit tight. The only way things will get better, though, is if the adults deal with their issues themselves.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college roommate stole hundreds of dollars from me. His mother ended up returning it to me a few months later, but the damage had been done by the time I got my money back. He recently messaged me on Facebook asking that I publicly apologize for telling everyone that he stole from me. I don't want to do that. The money back was returned by his mother, not by him. He never should have stolen from me. He says that he needs me to clear his name because my accusations have prevented him from getting jobs. What should I do? -- Still a Thief

DEAR STILL A THIEF: Why would your old roommate believe that your accusations are costing him jobs? Did you post about the theft? How would this be known publicly?

Regarding his mother, the fact that you were repaid is real. You should accept that. Did your roommate ever apologize to you for the theft? What I'm getting at is, why are you still so upset? Something is unresolved between you two.

What will make you feel at peace about this situation? My gut says that you still need something from him before you will be willing to release him publicly from his sins.

