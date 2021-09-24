Fifty years unforgiven

If she chooses to forgive, remind her once more that forgiveness is not a stamp of approval for his actions; it is merely an acknowledgement that their marriage and their family are more important than a mistake he made 50 years ago.

Dear Annie: I have been with my partner for 10 years. While he was going through his divorce, his mother lived with us. At the time, she had nothing nice to say about his ex-wife. She acted like seeing her was a chore when one of the children graduated high school.

Since then, the children he shares with his ex are grown and they are on their own. The older child now has children of her own. My issue is that his mother stays with the ex when she comes into town.

Now, if my partner had been mean to the ex, or if the kids were still young and at home, I could understand. But that isn't the case.

Can you please help me understand why his mother still has this friendship with the ex? -- Fed Up

Dear Fed Up: It sounds like your partner's mother felt defensive of her son during his divorce and likely hurt and disappointed herself. Still, no matter how much water is under the bridge, your partner's ex is and will always be the mother of her grandchildren.

The relationship the two of them choose to have doesn't concern you. Instead, work to foster the bond you have with your partner's mother (and with his children and their children).

